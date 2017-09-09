Haywards Heath Town 6, Storrington 0: Saunders' men cruise through in RUR Charity Cup

Hawyards Heath Town progressed to the second round of the RUR Charity Cup after a convincing 6-0 home win over Storrington Community FC from Division 1

With 10 players unavailable for selection the Heath side had a slightly unfamiliar look about it but players controlled the game from start to finish and duly booked their place in the next round where they will face a home tie against either Midhurst and Easebourne or Loxwood who play on Tuesday night.

Despite plenty of possession it took Heath 30 minutes to finally break their visitors down. A free kick on the right just out from the edge of the area saw Heath's Bailie Rogers fire an arrow of a free kick direct into the top corner with the keeper just watching it in.

The second half and Heath started to turn possession into goals, On 50 minutes a low whipped ball in from the right from Alfie Rogers saw the defender turn the ball past his keeper, it was game over seven minutes later as Nathan Cooper found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

With the game wearing on and tired legs starting to show Heath continued to press, Kane Louis scored direct from a corner before Trevor McCreadie converted from the spot after being caught late in the box with nine minutes remaining.

The final goal of the game came from man of the match Joel Daly, a flowing move saw Trevor McCreadie lay the ball into Joel Daly's path and he found the corner with the outside of his boot.

Heath are back to league action on Tuesday Night as they travel to Three Bridges for a 7:45pm kick off.