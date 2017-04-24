Haywards Heath Town boss Saunders: 'It’s in our hands, we wouldn’t want it any other way'

Haywards Heath face a huge Bank Holiday weekend which could see them double winners.

If they win against Horsham YMCA, or equal Shoreham’s result with Arundel on Saturday, they will win the SCFL Premier title. And on Monday, they face Pagham in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup final.

Karly Akehurst shoots and scores his first goal of the season. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

And with Heath’s position in the league going into the last game of the season Saunders said: “All we can ask for at this stage of the season is that its in our hands, we wouldn’t want it any other way.

“The fact that we go there on Saturday with the potential to win the league is massive for us. We are buzzing to be in the position we are in and looking forward to the weekend . But there’s a lot of work to be done on Saturday before we can be crowned championship.”

Heath also have the Cup Final against Pagham on Bank Holiday Monday at Hassocks’ The Beacon. Saunders said: “The games can’t come soon enough they are two massive games for the club but difficult but ones we are really looking forward to.”

This season has vastly passed the expectation at the beginning of the season. Saunders said: “This was the year of consolidation.

Melford Simpson turns away after scoring. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

“I expected to be a top six side this year but the players had other ideas.

“We’ve seen the finish line and we’ve stepped up to the plate and were really hopeful we can carry it over the line.

“I’m really pleased and proud, It’s a great time to be at the club a really exciting time.”

After a cagey start to the game against Loxwood, the deadlock was broken in spectacular fashion on 29 minutes as Karly Akehurst finally opened his Heath account.

The ball in from Luc Doherty was only half headed clear and Akehurst struck the high bouncing ball with the outside of his boot that flew into the top corner leaving Carruthers stranded.

After Akehurst’s wonder goal Heath were brimming with confidence and continued to push for the second goal. However despite a variety of chances falling to McCreadie, Simpson and Bailie Rodgers, Heath only held a slender advantage at the break.

Loxwood weren’t able to keep Heath out for long in the when just eight minutes into the second-half Simpson fired an effort into the bottom corner to double the advantage.

Loxwood didn’t give up and and attacked Josh James’ goal attempting to get themselves back into the game. However soon after, Heath killed to game off with Simpson getting his second with a towering header after a good cross from Jamie Weston.

Loxwood’s day was going from bad to worse when Lewis Scally was given a straight red for a late challenge on Akehurst.

The visitors grabbed a consolation on 83 minutes when former Heath u-18’s player Toby House scored.