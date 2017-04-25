Haywards Heath Town boss Saunders 'not worried in the slightest' by banned player claims

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders says his club has done nothing wrong and is not worried about claims his side played a banned player earlier in the season

Heath face Horsham YMCA on Saturday and a win will seal them the title. But Shoreham are also in the race and if they beat Arundel and Heath fail to win, the Mussels will win the SCFL Premier.

But twitter exploded with with screengrabs and photos claiming they had played both Nathan Cooper and Karly Akehurst against YM in November when they were both suspended.

This may have resulted in a points deduction for Saunders men but the manager has confirmed with the league they have done nothing wrong and explained what had happened.

Saunders said: "We spoke to the league this morning (Tuesday).

"We had confirmation earlier in the season about Nathan picking up five bookings and having a one match suspension.

"But we knew he had only been booked four times. So we contacted the league after they had written to us and we told them he only had four bookings and they said we will have a look at it and get back to us.

"We had an email back from the league saying, 'We’ve looked into it and he is fit to play and Karly is suspended for one game against Wick'.

"So we have that in written conformation. When we spoke to the league this morning and they said don’t worry about it, just ignore it, go about your business, its all good, you’ve done nothing wrong.

"We are not worried about it in the slightest."

The Sussex FA has been contacted about and statement which we will publish in due course.