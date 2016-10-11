Haywards Heath Town duo offered England Schoolboy trials

Haywards Heath Town youngsters Alfie Rogers and Joel Daly have been offered England Schoolboy trials.

The two lads are both still u18 have been picking up senior football experience this season at Heath. The details of the trials are not confirmed yet but are expected to be at the end of October.

Rogers’ mum Sara said: “We are super proud of Alfie as despite several knock backs he has never given up working hard and has sacrificed alot. Alfie is a huge Liverpool fan but it also a Brighton season ticket holder.”

Daly’s mum Heather said: “We are extremely proud of Joel’s achievement in getting picked for the England Schoolboys trials. He has always given 100% to his football and has had trials at both Charlton and Crystal Palace.”

Alfie, 17, and Joel, 16, who both attend BHASVIC, struck up a friendship when they were both selected to represent Brighton Boys at the age of 11 and later went on to represent Sussex Schools together culminating in the boys winning the u16 National Cup this year at Nottingham Forest.

