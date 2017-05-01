Haywards Heath Town statement following investigation

Haywards Heath Town have said they were 'totally oblivious of the situation' as they await the SCFL Premier Division title trophy.

The SCFL released a statement this morning, which you can read here, to clarify why Shaun Saunders' men were not presented with the league trophy on Saturday.

And in response, Heath club secretary Mark Russ said: "As a club we were made aware of the situation on Thursday morning.

"As a club we were totally oblivious of the situation until the league informed us and the player was also unaware of any issues.

"As stated by the league the situation is complicated by the fact that there are numerous county FAs involved.

"It was unfortunate the matter was not able to be sorted by the last game of the season but the players were aware of the situation and prepared in a professional manner and performed magnificently on Saturday."