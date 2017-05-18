Haywards Heath Town to have personal hearing with FA today

Haywards Heath Town have a personal hearing with the FA today (Thursday) over their misconduct charge.

The FA, in conjuction with the Sussex FA, will hear the club’s case after they were charged for misconduct last week.

After the hearing, the Southern Combination Football League will then call a disciplinary meeting with the club to look at the evidence.

If the charge is proven, a punishment will then be decided.

Heath finished top of the SCFL Premier Division four points ahead of Shoreham, whose manager Bryan O’Toole left the club this week.

Shaun Saunders’ men sealed the title win when they beat Horsham YMCA 7-1 on the final day while Shoreham lost 1-0 to Arundel.