Haywards Heath Town tweet warning to every football club after appeal is dismissed

Haywards Heath Town tweeted a warning to all football clubs today after the FA dismissed an appeal against a points deduction today.

The FA upheld the Southern Combination Football League's decision to deduct Heath nine points after playing Melford Simpson while he was under suspension.

When Heath were first handed the deduction, secretary Mark Russ said: ""As far as I am concerned, a reasonable person based on the facts that we presented, I think we have presented there were exceptional circumstances and that’s what we will hopefully appeal to."

But their appeal at Wembley today (Thursday) was dismissed and Heath now finish the season on 87 points, five behind Premier Division winners Shoreham.

And after the appeal hearing, the club's official Twitter account said: "Big warnings to every club to check EVERY player before EVERY game as the system does not work or help hard working volunteers in any way."

They added: "That is every player that may play Sat and Sun and Midweek for different sides that could be placed on Sine Die without other clubs knowledge."