Heath back on song as McCreadie hits hat-trick

Haywards Heath Town were back on song with a fine performance at Hanbury as they secured all three points against a very mobile Newhaven side, writes Stu Morgan.

With a point to prove Heath took the game to Newhaven and pounced on a mistake on 7 minutes into the match as Trevor McCreadie intercepted a loose ball before drawing the keeper and firing into the far bottom corner.

Heath deservedly doubled their lead on 31 minutes when a slick move and step over set Bailie Rogers free and his driven high cross was headed in from close range by Trevor McCreadie.

After the break Newhaven received a life line and way back into the game as Simon Lehkyj met the on rushing Newhaven striker Lee Robinson who lifted the ball over the Heath keeper and the two came together and the referee pointed to the spot. Lehkyj received a yellow card and then faced the resulting penalty which was duly dispatched to Lehkyj's right with the keeper going the opposite way.

Ten minutes later with 61 minutes played Heath were also awarded a penalty as Karly Akehurst burst into the box and was tripped after reaching the ball. Trevor McCreadie stepped up and fired the ball past Newhaven Keeper Jake Buss to complete his hat trick and restore Heath's two goal lead.

The final half hour saw both keepers pull off some fine stops but no further goals were added and Heath claimed all three points to move into 2nd place in the league.