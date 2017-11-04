Heath back on top after injury time goal wins it against Chichester

An injury time Own Goal saw Haywards Heath Town move back to top spot taking all three points at Hanbury.

It was second versus third that provided plenty of entertainment and talking points that eventually saw Heath move top after Peacehaven drew away at Lancing.

Heath struck early in this top of the table contest with Trevor McCreadie squaring the ball to Joel Daly on three minutes who's ball across found George Hayward fired in from close range.

Heath lost Max Miller on 10 minutes after a fair 50/50 tackle saw the quick Heath player unable to continue.

Two minutes later the visitors were level, Heath failed to deal with a ball over the top and the ball eventually found its way to Josh Clack who made no mistake from about 8 yards.

The second half saw the Chi left back shown a straight red card on 65 minutes after putting his head into Callum Saunders.

The final half hour saw Simon Lehkyj make a superb double save to keep the games level .

As the game seemed to be heading towards a draw Heath took one more throw of the dice as Nathan Cooper found Jamie Weston just inside the opposition's box and low ball across the box was turned into his own net by Chichester's Harry Williams