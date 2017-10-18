Heath progress into quarter-finals of Peter Bentley Challenge Cup with convincing win

Haywards Heath Town will host either Chichester or Newhaven in the quarter final of the Peter Bentley Cup after a convincing 5-1 victory over Wick.

Heath got the evening off to a good start when in the 4th minute Max Miller headed home after first Nathan Cooper's header was saved and then Tom Graves saw his follow up come off the bar before falling to Miller to finish.

Max Miller celebrates his goal. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Heath doubled their lead in the 12th minute as Nathan Coopers header on was met by Jamie Weston and although his header was on target a big deflection of f the defenders leg left the keeper stranded and the ball in the opposite corner.

On 21 minutes the tie was effectively over as Luc Doherty did brilliantly to recycle a over hit cross before beating his man on the touch line and spoting the arrival of Bailie Rogers who hit the ball first time into the top corner.

Lots more chances in the first half and Wick to there credit continued to work hard and try an make an opening for themselves but the score remained at 3-0 until the half time whistle went.

The second half started quite flat and on 50 minutes Wick scored with a fine long range effort, Heath players seemed to stop expecting a free kick but the Wick striker continued and hit a great strike from distance that hit the bar then the line then the roof of the net.

As the game entered the last 20 minutes Heath seemed to again up their gear and finally the chances started turning into goals again. On 78 minutes Max Miller received a pass from Jack Whitmore and after cutting inside drilled a fine strike from 18 yards into the bottom corner.

The game was wrapped up with 3 minutes remaining when again Jack Whitmore picked the perfect pass to George Hayward and his quick feet gave enough room for him to slot past the Wick Keeper.