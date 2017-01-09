Heath's fixture with Eastbourne cancelled

With Heath 1st XV fixture against Eastbourne cancelled by the opposition last Saturday, it was left to Heath RAMS to put the true spirit of rugby on display when both teams warmed up together prior to a conclusive win by the RAMS 41-0 against Littlehampton.

Despite the scoreline this was a friendly encounter where rugby’s core values of Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline and Sportsmanship were on display from both sides making sure rugby wins whatever the result.

Both sides enjoyed a great run-out getting rid of the Christmas and New Year cobwebs, ready for the second half of the season.

Next weekend, Heath RAMS continue their campaign at Whitemans Green against St Francis 1, while Heath 1st XV will be playing what is now their first match of 2017 against Old Dunstonians also at home – a side Heath beat 22-10 away at the start of the season.

Heath will be hoping to make sure they can repeat the result this coming weekend and continue to push those sides sitting above them in the London 3 South East league.