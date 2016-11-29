Hill steps down as Whitehawk boss to take up role with Aston Villa

Richard Hill has stepped down as manager of Whitehawk Football Club.

Hill took over from sacked Pablo Asensio back in September and he has taken on a role as part of Championship side Aston Villa’s recruitment team.

During his 15 games in charge, Hill guided Hawks to seven victories and they currently sit 15th in the National League South standings.

Having inherited a team with several players on contract, Hill was pleased with his efforts in a short time with Whitehawk.

He said: “I’d like to place on record my thanks to Whitehawk, it’s a good club with good people running it.

“I’ve been offered a really good role and I felt it was too good to refuse. Looking back on my time, I’d like to have won a few more games but all things considered I think I done a good job.

“I inherited a squad with players on contract from a previous manager, so it was tough.

“As I said previous, Whitehawk is a great club and I wish them every success in the future.”

In an official statement on whitehawkfc.com, the club gave their thanks to Hill: “The club believe that this is a good opportunity for Richard, therefore we did not stand in his way and prevent him from accepting this role.

“We wish to place on record our thanks to Richard for his service to the club during his spell as manager and we wish him the very best of luck in his new role with Aston Villa.”

Alan Payne and player-assistant manager Ben Strevens will take temporary charge until a new manager is appointed.

