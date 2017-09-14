Hillians and Chapman confident going into FA Cup tie

Ian Chapman was delighted his Burgess Hill side won on Tuesday night - and says it gives his side the perfect platform going into their FA Cup match on Saturday.

Hillians travel to Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side Colney Heath in the second qualifying round on Saturday.

And Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Tooting and Mitcham pushed Chapman’s side up to 13th in the Bostik Premier table.

Chapman said: “It’s early part of the season still and we want to progress as a club and I feel we are.

“It’s alright saying but you’ve got to do it.

“We’ve lost two games this year to Billericay, who will probably beat everyone, that’s just how it is, and Wingate, who won their fifth game on the spin on Tuesday.

“We’ve lost to two teams who are decent, and the other five we’ve drawn against good teams and won two.

“We are in the FA Cup and that win last night [Tuesday] gives us a nice little start to the season going into the cup game on Saturday.”

