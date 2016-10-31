Hillians and Hastings at home; Worthing away in FA Trophy draw

Burgess Hill and Hastings have been handed home ties in the FA Trophy second qualifying round, while Worthing will be on the road.

The Hillians overcame Beaconsfield 5-1 on Saturday and will now entertain Southern League Division 1 Central Chalfont St Peter on Saturday, November 12.

Hastings defeated Aylesbury United 4-0 in the first qualifying round and will host fellow Ryman League South Division side South Park in the next round.

Worthing defeated Kempston Rovers 3-1 and will now make the trip to division lower Cray Wanderers, with the winners of each tie receiving £3,250 prize money.

