Hillians boss Chapman disappointed after Boxing Day defeat to Worthing

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman felt his team didn't play as well as they could as they lost 1-0 to Worthing in a tight Boxing Day derby at the Green Elephant Stadium.

Ross Edwards' second half goal was enough to separate the sides in a cagey affair.

Former Hastings United striker Billy Medlock has signed for Burgess Hill. Picture by Joe Knight

Chapman said: "I felt we didn’t play as well as we could. It was a game of few chances. We simply didn’t create enough.

"First half we had enough ball and we should have been in front. We got round the back of them twice and we haven’t made the goalie work.

"We had better pressure first half and they had better pressure second half and they probably deserved to win it in the end. It was a real tight affair.

"We are disappointed because we didn’t take our opportunities and we haven’t turned up on the day as an attacking force. We defended really well but going forward we were poor."

Chapman has said in previous weeks that his side need to work on their finishing.

He said: "We have got to take our chances. We aren’t keeping enough clean sheets, I am not going to hide behind that fact, but you have got to take your chances to take the pressure off and if you don’t take your chances you end up with a lot of pressure on you.

And he feels he came up against this Worthing side at the wrong time,

"I don’t want to be rude to Worthing but I don’t think they were brilliant on the day but they have had some real good results, beating Lowestoft 4-0 recently and beating Dagenham away, so they are on the crest of a wave at the moment and it was a bad time to play them."

Chapman's men now have a tough New Year's weekend facing trips to Merstham on Saturday, then Folkestone on Monday.

Chapman said: "We got our first away win recently at Staines which was decent. There’s no panic at the club. We are 20 games in and have 27 points.

"We would like more but it’s not the worst situation in the world.

"We have got three, four, even five games in hand on some teams. It we take five points out of our games in hand we would be mid-table.

"It’s about us now making sure we regroup and start again."

Hillians recently signed Billy Medlock and George Brown to bolster the squad.

Chapman said: "Billy Medlock is a good established player, he just needs to get match fit.

"George Brown is a good young defender. Hopefully we will have Sam Fisk back in the next couple of weeks.

"I think he’s been our best player this season so will be really pleased to get him back in the squad."