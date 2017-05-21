Hillians celebrate season with presentation evening

Burgess Hill Town FC celebrated their annual Presentation Evening on Friday. Fans, players and staff alike came together to reminisce on the 2016/17 season.

Chairman Kevin Newell began the evening with a few words, by paying homage to the efforts of those involved with the club over the past year. Newell gave special mention to manager Ian Chapman, who for the fifth season in the row, brought the club to its highest ever finish in football; setting a target to finish higher again next season.

The first award of the night went to Cheick Toure with Supporter’s Player of the Season, with Toure later receiving the award for Player’s Player of the Season as well.

Jack Niner and Charlie Bennett picked up the U18’s SCYFL and Ryman Players Player of the Season awards respectively.

Meanwhile, the Ladies team, who celebrated their Chairman’s Cup final victory last month, shared the Player of the Match award between Jade Chapman, Shannon McFadden and Micha Saunders.

But the evening was not just about matters on the pitch, as Colin Obbard was named the Club Volunteer of the Year thanks to his tireless efforts behind the scenes.

After a short interlude to enjoy the buffet, the awards were back underway, presented by Neil from First Team sponsors Prizmatic. The U18’s SCYFL and Ryman Manager’s Player of the Season went to Nathan Cornish and Charlie Bennet, the latter’s second award of the evening. The Ladies Team Manager’s Player of the Season went to Hannah Harvey.

The club then took a moment to acknowledge the hard work of the match day hospitality staff; Hannah, Jane, Lucy, John and Sharon.

Ian Chapman then took the stage to say a few words and thank his players for everything they had given over the season. Chapman gave special mention to Cheick Toure and the “ever reliable” Sam Fisk. But it was Jack Brivio who took home the Manager’s Player of the Season award that evening.

The final honour of the night was the John Buck Achievement in Football Award, which went to Peter Miles for all the extra work he has put in across the club this year.

Chairman Kevin Newell paid his respects in his closing remarks to loyal fan Paul Cockerell, who recently passed away. Newell then thanked all the fans for their support over the season and looked forward to the year ahead.

It was a joyful evening for all involved in what has been a rollercoaster year at the club.