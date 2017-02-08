Hillians extend relationship with sponsors Abcom IT Solutions

Burgess Hill Town FC have announced that Abcom IT Solutions have extended the relationship with the club and have sponsored the back of the 1st team shirts.

Hillians General Manager, John Rattle, said: "Abcom have been the clubs IT provider for the past year and have now expanded on their sponsorship, which is great news.

"The club is playing at the highest standard it has ever played. We need to be looking at sponsorship opportunities that will help us compete with clubs that are more established than we are in this league. We look forward to working closely with Yann and his team over the next two years.

Yann Davies, Abcom Managing Director, said: "We are very happy to be supporting Burgess Hill Town FC by sponsoring the back of the 1st team shirts and advertising at various places around the football ground. ABCOM IT Solutions thrive on building business and community partnerships and are more than happy to continue support for our local football team. We wish them all the very best for the rest of the season."