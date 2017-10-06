Hillians follow up 'best performance' by hosting Lowestoft

Ian Chapman says Tuesday night’s 5-1 win against Kingstonian was probably the best performance Burgess Hill Town have put in at this level.

And it’s also the best performance since he’s been at the club.

Kingstonian were in the top top-four going into the game and took a 16th minute lead through Aaron Goode.

But after that it was all Burgess Hill Town and striker Brandon Diau claimed a hat-trick.

This followed the Hillians’ win in the FA Cup against higher league Wealdstone on Saturday, so there is a great feeling at the club.

Chapman said: “It was important after Saturday to turn up and not switch off.

“The players were absolutely fantastic. Especially after going 1-0 down, I thought Kingstonian were decent, they had a right go early doors and were lively but probably getting the goal just before half time to 2-1 up changed the complexion of the game. Second half they came out strong for five then minutes but then we scored and after that we were excellent.

“We spoke after the game last night and, against a side who were third or fourth going into the game, it was probably our best performance in this league and since I have been at the club. It was total domination all over the park.”

And Chapman praised new signing Gary Elphick for the influence he has had on the rest of the team. He said: “We defended strongly and looked really dangerous in possession of the ball.

“It’s something we said after the Tonbridge defeat, we looked a bit lacklustre going forward and we want to try and get more people forward and up to now it’s worked for us and the players have done well. Confidence is big in football and the players looked confident last night.

“I don’t like going on about it but I feel Gary Elphick has bought a real assuredness to the back four and the whole team.

“We took him off because he got a bang on his head with 20 minutes to go and I have got players who are doing things I never seen them do before like heading and defending properly because they have been watching him for three games and understanding it’s not just about passing the ball it’s about defending as well. He’s a master at that.”

Confident Hillians play a home game with Lowestoft on Saturday before travelling to Enfield on Tuesday. Chapman said: “It’s really nice we have a few selection problems, there are a few players who really want to play. Last night we brought Brannon O’Neill in for his debut and he was really good. We feel we have a nice little squad together.

“Football is funny sometimes, it’s a confidence and momentum thing and I just feel at the moment the players have a little bit of belief from the last couple of weeks.”

As part of Non League Day, there is half price admission on Saturday - adults £5, concessions £3 and under 18s are free.