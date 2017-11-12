Hillians out of FA Trophy after defeat at Hendon

Burgess Hill Town travelled to Hendon after four consecutive wins, writes Charlie Kelly.

Ian Chapman had to make two enforced changes with captain Gary Elphick starting a three match ban and Lucas Rodriguez cup tied. With Ian also serving a two game touchline ban and watching from the stands, Stuart Tuck took charge of the team from the dugout.

The game started with the Hillians kicking with the ‘slope’ on the 3G surface and presented the home team a goal, when the normally reliable Diallo gave away a penalty for a ‘lunge’ after 15 minutes. The Hillians needed to ‘weather the storm’ after the penalty was converted by Niko Muir, but conceded again on 26 mins when Zak Joseph shot from the edge of the box beat Shaw. Hillians we’re struggling with the Hendon forwards movement but James Richmond was having another outstanding game and was key to the visitors keeping the score to 2-0 at half time.

In the second half, Hillians were more of a threat, with Lee Harding causing problems, but again the movement of the Hendon forwards were still causing the defence problems and the game was won in the 59th minute when Niko Muir beat the advancing Shaw to the ball and placed his shot in the bottom corner.

Hillians introduced McKibben for the injured Diallo, Gayler for Pat Harding and Bennett for McKenzie – and it was Bennett who made the biggest impression with his energetic style of play putting pressure on the Hendon midfield in there own half and creating some half chances, but it was all too late in the end.

Hillians now turn there attention to the league, when high flying Met Police visit the GES on Tuesday – 7.30pm KO.

