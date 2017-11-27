Hillians throw it away in Essex

Ian Chapman’s side, for the second away game running, had the worst possible start, conceding in the first 30 seconds.

However, a positive response and goals from Richmond and Garrod saw the Hillians go in at half time in the lead, and looking like the team who would take maximum points – playing some lovely football.

But, a second half of individual mistakes gave Thurrock the momentum they needed to get back into the game, and two goals in 5 minutes from the hosts ensured they claimed all three points, adding a fourth in the dying embers – with the Hillians looking a ‘shadow’ of the side that had played so well in the first half.

A huge thanks to the fans who made the trip to Essex, and the team need to bounce back on Tuesday night (November 28th), as they travel down the road to Sussex rivals East Grinstead Town – in the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup.