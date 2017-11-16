How do Albion fare in the Price of Football?

The annual BBC Price of Football was released last night - so just how do Albion compare now they're in the Premier League?

In the study this year, the BBC has analysed ticket prices for each club - cheapest and most expensive, away ticket prices and the cost of a programme, pie, tea and replica shirt.

Albion's cheapest season ticket is £495 this season, with the most expensive £815 but all the club's season tickets include subsidised travel.

The most expensive season ticket in the top flight is Arsenal's at an eye-watering £1,768.50, although it does include 19 Premier League games and seven cup credits for FA Cup and European competitions. It is closely followed by Tottenham at £1,700. Chelsea follow with £1,250 and the most costly at West Ham is £1,155.

The cheapest season ticket in the top flight is just £100 at Huddersfield. One at West Ham can be bought for £289, while season tickets at Stoke (£294) and Manchester City (£299) are also under £300.

Brighton's cheapest single matchday ticket is £30 and the most expensive single ticket is £60. Both again include subsidised travel.

The most expensive ticket in the top flight is £95.50 at Arsenal, followed by Chelsea (£87) and West Ham (£80).

Liverpool offer the cheapest single ticket at just £9, with 500 tickets available for each match at that price to people living in the L postcode.

Tottenham offer single tickets for £20 and you can pick up a matchday ticket for £25 at Stoke, West Brom and West Ham.

The majority of matchday programmes in the Premier League are £3.50, including at Brighton. But it's just £3 at Burnley, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle and Swansea, while Southampton's programme is the most expensive at £4.

The cost of a pie ranges from £2.50 at Chelsea to £4.30 at Spurs, although those prices are set by Wembley this season. Pies at the Amex cost £4.10.

A cup of tea ranges from £1 at Crystal Palace to £2.50 at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester. It costs £2.20 at Brighton.

Away matchday tickets are capped at £30 in the Premier League, while some clubs offer cheaper tickets for away fans. Stoke and West Brom offer the cheapest single ticket at £25.

Replica adult shirts range from £40 to £60. Burnley are the cheapest, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham the most expensive. A Brighton replica shirt costs £48.

The cheapest junior shirt is £32, again at Burnley, with the most expensive £50 at Manchester United. Albion's is £38.

The study also suggests young fans are put off by the cost of football and that the average age of an adult supporter in the Premier League is 41.