How the nationals covered Albion's promotion

Brighton sealed promotion to the Premier League yesterday and they're on the front and back pages of today's national newspapers.

The Sun and Daily Mirror have both splashed the Seagulls over the front page, while the club also cover the back pages of every national paper as well.

Albion are back in the top flight of English football for the first time since 1983, after they beat Wigan 2-1 at the Amex yesterday and Huddersfield drew at Derby County.

