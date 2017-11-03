How to follow Swansea v Brighton

Albion will look to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to four games when they travel to Swansea tomorrow.

The Seagulls drew 1-1 with Southampton in their last match, while Swansea went down 2-1 at Arsenal.

When is Brighton v Southampton

The match takes place at the Liberty Stadium tomorrow, with a 3pm kick-off. Keep up-to-date on social media by following Brighton Indy football reporters Steve Bailey and Ollie Berry on Twitter, or like our Brighton Indy Facebook page.

Post-match report and reaction will be on www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/sport



Is the match on TV?

No, the game is not live on television. Match highlights will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm.

Who are the favourites?

Despite four defeats from five home league games this season, Swansea are slight favourites to win on Sky Bet at 11/8. Brighton are 11/5 and the draw is 21/10.

Swans striker Tammy Abraham is favourite to score first at 7/2. Wilfried Bony is 9/2 and Jordan Ayew is 6/1.

In-form Albion striker Glenn Murray is 6/1 to get the first goal, along with Tomer Hemed.