How to follow West Ham v Brighton live

Brighton travel to West Ham tomorrow evening for their first ever match at the London Stadium.

Albion drew 1-1 at home to Everton in their last Premier League game, while the Hammers drew 1-1 at Burnley, despite having Andy Carroll sent off in the first half.

When is West Ham v Brighton?

What TV channel is the match on?

The game is on Sky Sports Premier League. Pre-match build-up begins at 7pm, with the match kicking off at 8pm.

Who are the favourites?

West Ham are 4/5 to win on Sky Bet, with Albion 18/5 to return home with all three points. A draw is 12/5.

Hammers striker Javier Hernandez is favourite to score the first goal at 4/1, followed by Michail Antonio at 9/2. Albion forward Glenn Murray is 8/1 to score the first goal.