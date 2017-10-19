Search

How to follow West Ham v Brighton live

Albion midfielder Izzy Brown in action against Everton on Sunday. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Brighton travel to West Ham tomorrow evening for their first ever match at the London Stadium.

Albion drew 1-1 at home to Everton in their last Premier League game, while the Hammers drew 1-1 at Burnley, despite having Andy Carroll sent off in the first half.

When is West Ham v Brighton?

The match kicks-off at 8pm tomorrow evening.

What TV channel is the match on?

The game is on Sky Sports Premier League. Pre-match build-up begins at 7pm, with the match kicking off at 8pm.

Who are the favourites?

West Ham are 4/5 to win on Sky Bet, with Albion 18/5 to return home with all three points. A draw is 12/5.

Hammers striker Javier Hernandez is favourite to score the first goal at 4/1, followed by Michail Antonio at 9/2. Albion forward Glenn Murray is 8/1 to score the first goal.