Howe relieved as Bournemouth hit back to beat Brighton

Eddie Howe said he was very relieved after Bournemouth fought back from a goal down to beat Brighton 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium this evening.

The Seagulls led through Solly March but Jordon Ibe then set up goals for Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe to give the Cherries all three points.

Bournemouth had lost their opening four Premier League games of the season and Howe said: "I'm very relieved and it's pure relief for everyone connected with the club. It feels like it's been longer than the four games we haven't won for.

"We were desperate to hit the ground running and get off to a good start this season but that hasn't happened. We've had to dig really deep tonight, it was a real test for us and the players did very well to come through it.

"It would have been easy to go under tonight, for sure. The most impressive thing about tonight's win is we did it the hard way. We went 1-0 down, I'm sure the players were thinking and looking at each other 'how are we going to respond here?' and full credit to them.

"It took maybe Jordon's cameo to spark that revival. Once we scored, I thought the confidence seemed to return and we finished the game very strongly."