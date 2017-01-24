Hughton focused on one game at a time

Albion boss Chris Hughton remains focused on one game at a time ahead of tonight's home match with Cardiff City.

The Seagulls will go top of the Championship with a win but Hughton says he will not be getting carried away: “The easiest way [to remain grounded] is to look at the board in my office which shows the fixtures we’ve got over the next couple of months.

“It’s a board that’s full, we have so many weeks of three games in a week, and any bad week can make a big difference to the league table.

“They’re the things that bring you back down to basics, there are so many games that you have to concentrate on, and I know it’s a cliche, but there isn’t a truer one, it’s always about the next game.

“If we don’t get a good result against Cardiff, you then look back at the last game and look at the balances, so it’s always important that you concentrate on the next one.”

Hughton expects a tough match against a Cardiff side managed by Neil Warnock, who is now in charge of his 15th different club.

He said: “Neil Warnock’s done the job that he always does and that’s why he is where he is. He’s still managing at a ripe, old age because of the enthusiasm that he’s got.

"He knows the league probably better than anybody and has done well in it for as long as anyone can remember.

"We expect a very tough game. They're on the back of two very good wins, so will be in good form as well."

On looking to strengthen during the remainder of the transfer window, Hughton said: "We're working as hard as anyone else is but we're very happy with the squad we've got.

"We've managed to recruit very well in the last three windows, which has put us in the position and the place we are at this moment."

Bruno and Sam Baldock are back in training and will be assessed before the game, after missing Friday's win against Sheffield Wednesday. Gaetan Bong is still ruled out with a knee injury.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!