Hughton: It's good to see Hodgson back managing

Roy Hodgson was named Crystal Palace's new manager last night and Chris Hughton says it's good to see the former England boss back in management.

Hodgson, who had been out of work since resigning as England manager after their Euro 2016 exit last year, has been appointed Eagles boss on a two-year contract. The 70-year-old has replaced Frank de Boer, who was sacked after Palace lost their opening four Premier League games of the season earlier this week.

Brighton boss Hughton said: "He’s somebody that has served the English game very, very well.

"He has huge experience and is a wonderful football man.

"He has been involved at all levels and it’s certainly good to see somebody who has the football abilities and the managerial abilities like him back in the game."