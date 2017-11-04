Hughton says eighth-placed Albion have exceeded expectations after Swansea success

Chris Hughton admitted that with Brighton & Hove Albion sitting a lofty eighth in the Premier League after beating Swansea City, their start has exceeded his expectations.

Glenn Murray's first-half goal gave them a 1-0 win - their second success on the road this season - in South Wales and sent them into the top half of the table.

The Albion boss praised his side's defensive display and his goalscorer, but as grounded as ever, warned about any sort of complacency in a tough period after the international break.

He said: "It's always more pleasing when in that last period of the game you know you are going to come under a fair bit of pressure with the offensive changes they can make, but I think we had chances to extend our lead in that period when the game opened up. You need to defend well against it and I think overall it was a really good away performance.

"For us there is no better feeling than winning games, we were not sure how the season was going to unfold, we knew it was going to be a very difficult season with the quality we were going up against.

"For us to be where we are at this moment has probably surpassed our expectations. We have certainly got to be guarded against any sort of complacency.

"I think we just didn't know. We (being eighth at this stage) surpassed my expectations? Yes, i think most newly promoted teams would say the same, but you are always guarded and for us we go into a very heavy and difficult, six weeks after the international break.

"We have a lot of difficult games in that period and that spell will say something about what we are like as a side."

On Swansea's poor run, Hughton added: "We have all there and looking at this Swansea team at the moment they have got a lot of quality in the side. It can soon change for a side when they are having a difficult time, there are margins that can change and they can go onto better results. We are in quite a good rhythm at the moment and sometimes that carries you through to the next game."

And finally, the Albion manager singled out Murray for his knack of being in the right place at the right time. He added: "Glenn is one of those type of strikers that knows where the net is. I look at today he has had one chane and scored one goal, we are greatful for the ball from Anthony Knockaert, I thoought it was a great ball, but you have to be there and have to put them away. That's what Glenn brings us."