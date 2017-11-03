Hughton: Striker not necessarily the top January target

Albion boss Chris Hughton says the club will assess where they need to strengthen when the January transfer window approaches.
Much was made of the Seagulls' failure to land a striker in the summer window but Glenn Murray and Tomer Hemed have both started the season well. Murray has three goals and Hemed two, despite a three-game ban.
Asked if a striker was the top January target, Hughton said: "It always changes. Something could happen between now and January that shifts it a little bit to a position that maybe we weren't trying to bring in.
"Most people will know and it's clear when you're looking to bring in a player that it's not anything detrimental to the ones you've got. Sometimes it's about bringing a different type of player in.
"Our recruitment policy doesn't change right through the year. You don't have a break for a few months and start again, it continues.
"We'll assess it as we approach the window and decide what positions we'd like to bring in."
