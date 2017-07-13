Hunt thanks Albion after completing move to Oldham

Rob Hunt has thanked Albion for the role they played in his development after completing a permanent move to Oldham yesterday.

The 22-year-old has joined the League One side on a three-year deal, after making eight appearances for the Seagulls.



Hunt made his first-team breakthrough last season, and praised Simon Rusk and Vic Bragg in particular for their guidance and support during his progression towards the first-team squad.



He said, “I can't thank them [Simon and Vic] enough and it feels like I’ve known them for longer than five or six years.



"Seeing them every day, learning off them and seeing how good their coaching is, has made me into a better player.



“I would say I was quite lucky [breaking into the first team], but it’s just about putting in the hard work, being patient and doing the right things day in, day out.



“You do need a bit of luck, but hopefully it just falls into place and luckily enough for me, it did.”



Albion boss Chris Hughton gave Hunt his league debut at Burton last season and the young defender said: “I can’t thank him enough for giving me that opportunity and moving me up to the first team.



“I am very grateful to him giving me the chance to play and train with the first team every day. It’s unfortunate that I have to move on, but that’s football and I’d like to say thanks not just to him, but to all the staff and everyone at the club.



"I’ve been there for a long time, come up through the ranks and wish everyone all the best.”



Looking to his future at Oldham, Hunt said: “I am delighted to get a three-year deal and it’s the security that every player needs at our age, but the main thing is having an opportunity to play games .



“It’s now down to me to try and get into the team and make whatever position I play my own. I want to help the team out as much as possible and make it better than last season where we were down near the bottom. We want to be up near the top fighting for a play-off place.”

