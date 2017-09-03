'I'm sure we will be better on Tuesday', says Heath boss Saunders

Haywards Heath Town manager Shaun Saunders says he is sure his team will be better in their FA Cup reply with Tunbridge Wells on Tuesday night.

Heath had the returning Trevor McCreadie to thank for a late equaliser which saw them draw 2-2 at Hanbury Stadium on Saturday.

Saunders said: "I'd say a draw was a fair result.

"We weren't at our best so I'm happy to still be in the hat, I'm sure we willl be better on Tuesday.

Saunders also praised McCreadie, who Heath re-signed this week after the striker left for Three Bridges in the summer. Saunders said: "Trevor loves it at Haywards Heath. He left on good terms, but missed the club, so we approached Three Bridges with a seven-day approach and after a good chat he was happy to get back on board.

"He is a very good player."