Jimmy Smith: ‘Some would have settled for a point, but not Crawley Town’

Crawley Town skipper Jimmy Smith admitted they could have built a sizeable lead in the first half but were kept out by some great defending.

But having not capitalised on such a good start, Reds held their belief and eventually got their reward when Smith scored miday through the second half.

Smith was disappointed their lead only lasted two minutes before Barnet’s Simeon Akinola made it 1-1.

But the Crawley captain revealed Reds’ true character and fighting spirit eventually won through when he headed home the 88th winner.

He said: “It was very pleasing, we said we needed a reaction from the last game.

“I thought we started very well, we created loads of chances in the first half but the keeper made some good saves; their defenders made some good blocks.

“We came in at half-time and could have been about 4-0 up.

“I know I could have scored a few in the first half, a few other people as well, but we remained positive, believed in our style of play what we were doing and got the result in the end.”

Smith is relishing being given the freedom to go forward join the attack from his midfield role and gave credit to his team-mates who gave gave him great service to give him good scoring chances.

He said: “The gaffer (head coach Harry Kewell) gives me the licence to to go forward. Whoever I’m playing in there with me looks to sit and I can join in with the strikers.

“I must say thanks to those who are setting me up. the likes of Enzio (Boldewijn), that’s a great cut-back from him for me to be able to hit that first time and it’s a great ball from Conns (Mark Connolly) to the far stick.

“So it’s about me getting to those area but it’s about them seeing me as well and it’s working at the moment.”

Smith revealed Reds work on fightbacks and continuing to compete well for the entire 90 minutes.

He said: “It’s something we talk about and work on in training.

“We were 1-0 up, and it was disappointing for them to get the goal back quite so early.

“It showed the spirit within the team to play away from home and still to drive on and go and get the three points.

“Some people would have settled for the point, but not Crawley Town.”