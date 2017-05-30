Kayal: We're ready to be solid, strong and competitive

Beram Kayal says Albion will not be a side who teams can easily take points from in the Premier League next season.

The Israeli international, who was Brighton’s player of the season in the 2016/16 season, cannot wait to play in the top flight, with it being a dream of his since he left Israel to join Celtic in 2010.

Kayal joined the Seagulls from Celtic – where he won four titles – in January, 2015, and made an immediate impression with Albion fans, quickly becoming a fans’ favourite.

The 29-year-old believes Brighton are more than capable of staying in the Premier League and said: “Every game is going to be something special for us as players and something special for everyone at the club.

“We’re not going to be the team that everyone can just come and take points from, we’re ready to be a solid team, a strong team and be competitive as we want to stay in the division.

“We’re all waiting for the fixtures to come out. When you see Arsenal away, then you’re coming back to Manchester United at home and then you need to go to Chelsea, you know you’re in the big, big league with the biggest clubs in the world.

“Everyone knows my dream from the first day I left Israel and went to Scotland was to be in the Premier League.

“When you achieve something so big and it’s something you dreamt of as a child, it’s massive for you and your family.

“Last season, we were unlucky and this season was a big, big achievement for everyone here, the players and the fans, and we still feel like it’s a dream.”

After the Seagulls won 17 of their 23 home league matches this season, Kayal again feels home form will be key.

He said: “The biggest clubs in England will be coming here but we need to keep our winning mentality at home.

“Our record at home is something incredible and we need to keep it going.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!