Kewell: It’s hard to get into my Crawley Town team

Crawley Town manager Harry Kewell has praised the effort and commitment of his players but admitted that it is ‘tough’ for them to get into his team each week.

Kewell, who is in his first season in charge at the Checkatrade Stadium, believes his side are on the right track, despite their stark lack of consistency in form and has urged for patience.

He said: “The performances have been fantastic for me and we’re heading in the right direction.

“I’ve said from day one, it’s going to take time and people have got to realise that.

“I’ve come from a very good background in football, I’ve played it all my life and I understand it and that it takes time to change things.

“We all just have to be patient. That includes myself, the players and everyone associated with the club.”

The former Liverpool and Leeds star, stressed how difficult it is to pick his side each week, after they all work so hard each week.

He added: “I’ve got a good squad who work hard every day but it’s tough to get in my team.

“Unfortunately, I’m not allowed to have ten players on the bench. Some people need to sit out and wait.

“Everyone is doing the correct job at the moment, they are working, training hard and all have the right attitude and that’s what I need.

“It takes time, they’ve known it was going to be difficult from the start.

“I play the game in a competitive way, you’ve got to fight for your position.

“I have seen players waiting in training but there is a moment that sparks an idea for a manager and you’ve got to be ready to come in at any moment.”