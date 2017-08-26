Kewell's delight following Reds' first win

Harry Kewell spoke of his relief after he scored a first competitive victory as Crawley Town head coach today.
A first half own-goal from Swindon Town skipper Olly Lancashire was followed by efforts in the second 45 minutes from Jordan Roberts and returning Jimmy Smith, which sealed a 3-0 away win for Reds at Robins' County Ground.
Crawley, who started the day bottom of the Football League and without a point from their opening three games, shocked Swindon - who were top heading into the clash.
Kewell now hopes a win at highly-fancied League 2 promotion hopefuls Robins breeds confidence throughout his squad.
He said: "It's a great feeling but we're not getting carried away, it's only one game. What this can do is change a lot of things for us, all we'll do now is continue to do what we have done and that is work hard.
"Swindon are a team looking for promotion, so I can't see too many teams coming here and getting a result. They are a quality team with lots of dangers but credit to my team, we stuck to our task and I thought we deserved the win."
Jimmy Smith, who returned to skipper the side in the win over Swindon, started for the first time since Crawley's opening game in pre-season.
Reds' head coach Kewell believes he could be crucial to the team going forward.
He added: "Jimmy (Smith) made a massive difference. He's great organiser and he's got that little bit of class, which will be massive for us."
