Key Albion trio sign new long-term deals

Three of Albion's key players from their promotion-winning season have signed new long-term contracts with the club.

Lewis Dunk and Anthony Knockaert have both penned new five-year contracts until June 2022, while Shane Duffy has signed a new four-year contract until 2021.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Dunk and Duffy starred in central defence for the Seagulls last season, while winger Knockaert was the Championship player of the year.

Albion boss Chris Hughton said: "Lewis, Shane and Anthony were key members of our promotion-winning side last season, and I fully expect them to be important members of the team once again this season.

"They're relishing the step up to the new level and they each have the capability to perform and excel in the Premier League - and they have certainly earned these new deals with their performances on the pitch.

"It's been a really straightforward process getting everything completed and I'm absolutely delighted that three key members of the squad have committed their futures to the Albion."

Albion defender Lewis Dunk. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Dunk, the longest-serving member of Albion's squad, made his first-team debut in 2011 and the new deal will see him complete more than a decade of service as a professional with the club. He graduated from the club's centre of excellence and has played 195 times for the club.

Duffy became Albion's then record signing last summer when he joined from Blackburn, while reigning player of the season Anthony Knockaert joined from Standard Liege in January, 2016. He quickly became a fans' favourite and has scored 20 goals in 65 appearances for the club.

