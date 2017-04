Burgess Hill Town dropped into the relegation zone after they suffered a 2-0 defeat away at fellow strugglers Kingstonian tonight (Monday).

Second half goals from Ryan Moss and Joe Turner gave the home side the win in this big relegation clash.

Ian Chapman's men are now in 21st place, on 47 points with Kingstonian and Leatherhead, but below those two sides on goal difference.

The Hillians will be looking to bounce back on Saturday as they travel to Harrow Borough.

