Lancing 0, Haywards Heath Town 2: Saunders' men cut lead to one point after fiery encounter

Haywards Heath Town cut the lead at the top of the SCFL Premier Division table to one point with a 2-0 win at Culver Road.

Second-half goals from Tom Graves and Trevor McCreadie ensured that Haywards Heath Town came away from Culver Road with all three points this afternoon in a very fiery encounter against Lancing.

Tome Graves (centre) runs away after opening the scoring. Lancing v Haywards Heath Town. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

The hosts had former Heath player Lewis Finney dismissed for up-ending substitute Alex Laing during the second half which was just one of a number of incidents which saw tempers flare between both sets of players.

After the game, manager Shaun Saunders said: "I'm pleased to get the three points and get out of here. I don't think we were great today, but three points is three points, and a clean sheet, so I'm happy."

The win keeps Heath in touch with Shoreham - they now only trail the league leaders by 1 point, although the Mussels have two games in hand.

Shoreham's game at Hassocks fell victim to the frost - as did many others - with only two fixtures played in the SCFL Premier Division the afternoon.