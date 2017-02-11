Leatherhead 1, Burgess Hill Town 2: Three wins in a row for Chapman's men

Burgess Hill Town picked up an away 2-1 win over Jimmy Bullard’s Leatherhead side on Saturday.

The result, which was their third league victory in a row now leaves them six points clear of the relegation zone with up to four games in hand.

Ian Chapman named an unchanged side from their 2-0 win over AFC Sudbury last week.

The game began in a cagey manner with Leatherhead seeing the majority of possession, but the Hillians eventually began to find their footing.

It wasn’t until the 17th minute that either side had a shot on goal. Keeper Max Huxter pulled off a good diving save to push the ball beyond his left-hand post. The resulting corner saw Leatherhead hit the crossbar.

At the other end, Leatherhead keeper Louis Wells prevented Jack Brivio from opening the scoring with a good low save.

The Hillians trio of Leon Redwood, Billy Medlock and Jack Brivio proved a threat all afternoon. Redwood found Brivio inside the box but his curling effort was well saved by Wells. Minutes later, Redwood passed the ball to Brivio, who chested it down to Medlock and his shot clipped off the crossbar.

Jack Brivio had been outstanding all afternoon for the Hillians and got a well-deserved goal on 51 minutes with a half volley, assisted by Billy Medlock.

Less than ten minutes later, Bullard’s side rallied and Daniel Carr found the back of the net to level the scores. This goal brought the Leatherhead side into life who forced Huxter to pull off several more good saves.

The Hillians kept their heads up and Billy Medlock rounded the keeper with 23 minutes to go to put them back into the lead.

It was a solid defence display from Burgess Hill once again who have bounced back marvellously since their disappointing defeat to Leiston last month.

Next up, we are at home on Tuesday night (Valentines Day) to Canvey Island, kick-off 7.30 pm.