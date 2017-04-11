Littlehampton Town 2 Haywards Heath Town 3: McCreadie’s penalty keeps Heath’s title hopes alive

Trevor McCreadie netted his 26th league goal of the season under immense pressure to keep Heath’s season alive, this after Nathan Cooper scored the type of free-kick that we all dream about hitting.

Haywards Heath Town kept their SCFL title hopes alive thanks to a Trevor McCreadie penalty deep into stoppage time against Littlehampton in a real battle at the Sportsfield.

Haywards Heath Town players celebrate Trevor McCreadie scoring the late winner during their 3-2 away win against Littlehampton Town. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj SUS-171004-184637002

Manager Shaun Saunders made just one change to the side that beat league leaders Shoreham 3-1 last week, as Bailie Rogers returned to the starting line-up in place of Joel Daly.

Heath’s afternoon didn’t get off to the best of starts as goalkeeper Josh James injured his hip clearing a ball which hit Littlehampton striker George Gaskin and almost ricocheted into the goal.

Thankfully Heath have started to include a substitute goalkeeper on the bench during the business end of the season, so regular under 18 goalkeeper Connor Evento came on to make his full debut.

The visitors had a few early chances at distance from Kane Louis, Max Miller and Karly Akehurst, but they really struggled to get their usual attacking game going. It was the hosts who had the better of the chances, looking a danger when they got the ball in and around the box, especially through the league’s top scorer George Gaskin – who proved to be the main danger man all afternoon

Heath themselves did get the ball into the final third on a number of occasions, but just couldn’t create any clear-cut chances for their front men.

Littlehampton had a great chance to take the lead, as Evento was almost lobbed from 45 yards out after a Josh Spinks clearance was intercepted.

The deadlock was broken in the 26th minute when defender Nathan Cooper hit a stunning thunderbolt of a freekick from 30 yards out to put Heath 1-0 up.

Littlehampton equalised in the 43rd minute when Heath defender Luc Doherty headed the ball over Evento in goal following a miscommunication from a high looped cross from the right-hand side.

Karly Akehurst nearly sent Heath in at half-time with the lead, but his shot on the turn 15 yards out went just wide of the post.

Luc Doherty had the Blues’ first good chance of the second half as he cut in from the right and had hit goal-bound shot blocked at the near post by a defender.

Kane Louis and Jamie Weston then had efforts from the edge of the 18-yard box in quick succession, but both times the ball flew over the crossbar.

Finally Heath regained the lead in the 70th minute, and it was that man Nathan Cooper again, this time with a powerful trademark header from a Jamie Weston corner out on the right.

The hosts still wouldn’t lie down, and once again levelled things up as Ben Gray scored directly from a corner in the 77th minute. It had a wicked dip on it that Evento couldn’t react quick enough to as it snuck in just under the bar.

McCreadie then had a chance to put Heath back in the lead, but his turn and shot inside the box also sailed over the bar.

Littlehampton had two good chances of their own, including a powerful shot out on the right from George Gaskin that flew across the face of goal.

McCreadie was then put clean through by Akehurst, but the ball seemed to get stuck under his feet as the defenders closed him down and his effort failed to find the back of the net.

With 90 minutes now up, substitute Joel Daly was deliberately pulled down in the box and referee Callum Tulley didn’t hesitate in pointing to the spot. Surprisingly the Littlehampton full-back Mitchell Hand avoided receiving a card of any colour for his foul - the defender had only just been booked a few minutes earlier for putting Daly down on the right wing.

McCreadie stepped up to take the pressure kick, beating ‘keeper Luke Hutchings to his right. This was McCreadie’s 26th league goal of the season and also marked Heath’s century of goals in the SCFL this term.