Lowestoft Town 1, Burgess Hill Town 0: Long journey goes unrewarded

Burgess Hill Town were defeated, on their return to Ryman Premier League action, 1-0 away to Lowestoft Town.

Michael Aziaya made his debut for the Hillians as Jack Brivio and Tyrell Richardson-Brown returned to the starting XI.

The match began in a rather unorthodox manner as linesman Ken Reeves had a problem with his flag and had to find a replacement.

A Lowestoft set-piece was headed down by Rory Mcauley past Josh James to open the scoring after 15 minutes.

Just two minutes later Tyrell Richardson-Brown found himself in on goal, but a strong challenge from Adam Smith thwarted the Hillians attack. Leon Redwood found some space just before half-time but dragged his shot well wide of the goal.

It was a cagey second half, with Hillians keeper Josh James making several good saves to deny Ryan Jarvis and Frazer Blake-Tracy from doubling the Lowestoft advantage.

Substitute Dan Thompson nearly found an equaliser in the 89th minute but saw his effort blocked by man of the match Rory Mcauley. Moments later Lowestoft had the chance to double their lead when Adam Smith set up Jake Reed, who saw the ball bounce away off his foot.

Despite this, Lowestoft held on for all three points, leaving the Hillians to make the 164-mile journey home with nothing.

This result is the Hillians third league defeat in a row and manager Ian Chapman will be hoping to turn that form around when his side are away to Chalfont St Peter AFC in the Buildbase FA Trophy replay on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm.

