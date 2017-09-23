McCreadie hits four as clinical Heath coast to victory

Clinical Haywards Heath Town saw off Eastbourne Utd AFC 5-1 at Hanbury with Trevor McCreadie on song scoring four and Joel Daly getting the other.

As expected today's match produced some good football and entertainment from both sides where a well contested game finished with no cards and six goals.

Trevor McCreadie scored a first half hat-trick to help Heath go on to take the 3 points and a 5-1 scoreline.

The overall scoreline seemed harsh on the visitors who were certainly in the game throughout but Heath were the more clinical on the day something that had been missing in certain games this season.

Heath opened the scoring on 7 minutes somewhat against the run of play where the visitors enjoyed the opening possession. Jamie Weston whipped a ball in and Trevor McCreadie rose highest to head the ball back into the far corner to give Heath a goal cushion.

Heath's lead was doubled on 27 minutes when McCreadie again found corner after a pass from Scott Chamberlain again punishing the visitors for not making the most of their pressure on Heath.

Trevor McCreadie wrapped up a first half hat-trick on 37 minutes and basically seal the points when Joel Daly found him and he did not panic under pressure before firing in.

Heath came out quick in the second half and certainly caught Eastbourne Utd still partly in the dressing room as Luc Doherty sent in a pin point cross that Trevor McCreadie again made no mistake heading in.

Joel Daly made it 5-0 on 64 minutes receiving a great pass from substitute Max Miller and coolly lifting the ball over the advancing keeper.

Eastbourne picked up a deserved consolation goal on 78 minutes when their hard work paid off and the ball across found the substitute Connor Townsend unmarked to fire in.

Eastbourne looked to add to the one goal late on but a couple of bad misses and a good save from Josh Heyburn kept the score line at 5-1.