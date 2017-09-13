Meite gives his reaction

Crawley Town new signing Ibrahim Meite was understandably delighted to get his first ever goal in professional football when he scored at Stevenage.

The Cardiff City loanee reckons it was a good team performance to comeback from being a goal behind and then threaten to win the game.

Meite admitted he should have scored again with the chances he had.

The former Harrow Borough striker said: “I’m very pleased to get a goal. It was a tough game and we came together at half-time and worked hard as a team.

“It was the worst possible time to concede (seconds before half-time) and we went in at half-time, sat down and spoke about it and everyone got their heads right.

“We were first out after half-time and were raring to go.

“I got my goal, it should have been more to be honest. But you live and learn so that hopefully get back on it again.

“It was a relief really after I had a couple of chances in the first half.

“I made my mind up I was going to score in the second half and try and win this game.

“It was a big point away, especially going down and coming back into the game; we showed really strong character.

“I feel we were on top of them most of the time in the second half.”

Meite admitted he is enjoying life at Crawley Town and working with boss Harry Kewell.

“It’s a good bunch of lads, a good manager, obviously he’s been there, done that, so gives good advice as well. I really like Crawley, it’s a nice place with nice people around.

Meite believes this first ever opportunity for him to play in League 2 is developing him as a player.

He said: “I feel I’m learning every time I step on the pitch, getting better, improving and I hope I can help the team more and get some more goals.”