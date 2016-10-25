Midweek football: Dean Cox scores first goal for Hillians, Heath romp to victory

Crawley Town loanee Dean Cox scored his first goal for Burgess Hill Town as they beat Hendon 1-0 at the Green Elephant Stadium.

In his third game for Ian Chapman's side, Cox rifled home after Cheick Toure's knock down in the 53rd minute.

In the Peter Bentley League Cup, Shaun Saunders' Haywards Heath Town beat Peacehaven and Telscombe 6-2.

Trevor McCreadie opened the scoring for Haywards Heath Town against Peacehaven in the 3rd minute. Callum Saunders made it 2-0 on 22 minutes before McCreadie got his second six minutes later.

Nathan Cooper made it 4-0 five minutes before the break before Saunders got his second from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Peacehaven pulled two goals back in the 59th and 62nd minutes before Saunders missed the chance for a hat-trick as his penalty it the post in the 65th minute.

Trevor McCreadie scored twice in Haywards Heath Town's big win against Peacehaven. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

However, he did complete his hat-trick on 78 minutes after Kane Louis set him up.

In the SCFL division 1, St Francis Rangers drew 0-0 with Steyning Town.

