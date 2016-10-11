Midweek football: Haywards Heath Town and Hassocks progress in cups

Haywards Heath Town progressed in the Peter Bentley Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout against Eastbourne Town.

Shaun Saunders' men drew 2-2 in normal time thanks to two goals from new signing Trevor McCreadie. Jamie Weston scored again in extra time but it 3-3. Heath won the shootout 5-3.

Action from Hassocks' 3-0 win over Billingshurst. Picture by Phil Westlake

Hassocks beat Billingshurst 3-0 in the RUR cup thanks to goals from Michael Death (2) and Nathan Miles.

St Francis Rangers went out of the Division 1 Challenge Cup, losing 2-0 at Southwick.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

Action from Hassocks' 3-0 win over Billingshurst. Picture by Phil Westlake

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!