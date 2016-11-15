Midweek football: Heath into semis, Hillians draw in FA Trophy

Haywards Heath reached the semi-finals of the Peter Bentley Cup after a convincing 5-0 win against SCFL Premier rivals Eastbourne United.

Alex Laing scored twice in the first 18 minutes to give Heath a 2-0 half time lead. Max Miller (2) and Trevor McCreadie then scored in the second period to put Shaun Saunders' men through to the last four, where they will face Broadbridge Heath.

At the Green Elephant Stadium, Burgess Hill Town were pushed all the way by Southern Football League Division One Midlands side Chalfont St Peter in the FA Trophy.

Chalfont took the lead on 21 minutes through Craig Tomkins' penalty. Okwute Izuchukwu's slight touch from Dean Cox's cross made it 1-1 before Chalfont made it 2-1 in the 65th minute.

Tyrell Richardson-Brown made it 2-2 on 75 minutes to force a replay.

