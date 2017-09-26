Midweek football: Heath lose at Hanbury, Hassocks win at The Oval

Haywards Heath Town lost 3-2 at home to Eastbourne Town tonight.

Chris Cumming-Bart gave the visitors a half time lead before Liam Baitup made it 2-0 on 52 minutes.

Trevor McCreadie equalised six minutes later with a penalty before Calum Sherriff made it 3-1. Jahmahl King pulled another goal back with seven minutes to go but could not find an equaliser.

Heath tweeted after the game: "Well done to @eastbournetfc the better team on the night. Great support from @ppETFC and we wish you and all supporters a safe trip home."

Hassocks broke their winless run with an impressive 1-0 win away at Eastbourne United.