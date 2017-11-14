Midweek football: Hillians lose to Met Police, Heath go out of Vase

It was a tough night for Burgess Hill Town as they went down 4-1 at home to Met Police tonight (Tuesday).

It started so well as Lee Harding gave the Hillians a fourth minute lead. But Jeremy Arthur equalised on 16 minutes and Jay Gasson gave the visitors a half time lead.

Then two goals in four second half minutes from Lloyd Macklin and Bayley Mummery gave Met Police the win.

@Official_BHTFC tweeted after the game: "Tough night for the Hillians, as @MetPoliceFC fully justify their league position, and leave the GES with all 3 points."

Haywards Heath Town also suffered defeat, losing 2-1 to Sevenoaks Town in the FA Vase at Hanbury.

Sevenoaks went in at half-time 1-0 up before Trevor McCreadie equalised on 48 minutes. Sevenoaks regained the lead on 48 minutes and that goal proved to be the winner.