Midweek football: Hillians taken to extra-time in FA Trophy

Burgess Hill Town had to go the distance to progress in the FA Trophy tonight at Chalfont St Peter.

Craige Tomkins gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot on 51 minutes before Dan Pearse equalised for the Hillians. Neither side could get the winner so extra time was needed (update to follow).

Hassocks came of worse in a seven-goal thriller at Lancing. Hassocks took the lead at Culver Road through Liam Benson before Mike Williamson equalised.

Tom Caplin then gave Lancing the lead before the Robins equalised again through James Westlake.

But Lancing then made it a two-goal cushion with goals from Lewis Finney and George Fenton before Phil Gault made it 4-3 late on.

