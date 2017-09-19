Midweek football: Hillians through in FA Cup, Heath beat Loxwood in RUR Cup

Burgess Hill Town made it through in the FA Cup after winning their replay with Colney Heath.

Pat Harding gave the Hillians the lead after minutes before Tony Garrod scored from the penalty spot after Lee Harding was fouled to make it 2-0 at half time.

Garrod then killed off the tie in the 80th minute with a great finish after a rapid counter attack.

Heath also lead 2-0 at half time in their RUR Charity Cup match against Loxwood thanks to Alfie Rogers and Trevor McCreadie (full time score to follow).

Loxwood pulled one back in the 83rd minute but Shaun Saunders' side made it through to the third round.